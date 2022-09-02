comscore Some Oppo phones will not come with chargers from next year
Some Oppo phones will not come with chargers from next year

At the launch of the Reno 8 series in Europe, Oppo said it will be removing chargers from the retail boxes of "several products" next year.

Oppo will join the increasing list of smartphone brands that have ditched the charger from the phone box next year. Selling smartphones without their charger in the box began with the iPhone, but over the years, it has become sort of a trend. Oppo did not heed that and continued shipping phones with its ultra-fast chargers. But the company has decided to exclude chargers in some future Oppo phones. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: Feast for the eyes but has strong competition

At the launch event of the Reno 8 series in Europe, Billy Zhang, vice president of overseas sales and services, Oppo, said the company will be removing chargers from the retail boxes of “several products” next year. GSMArena obtained the full quote from Zhang: Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Specs comparison

“We will take the charger out of the box in the next year for several products. We have a plan. It’s not that easy for consumers to get access to [SuperVOOC chargers], so we have to keep it in the box. However, as we are expanding our business operations, we are looking to taking chargers out of the box and put them in the store so that our users are able to buy the chargers and continue using them even when they upgrade their devices.” Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G retail price for 12GB/256GB variant leaked hours before the launch

Oppo’s decision will sting customers more

Oppo won’t be the first to remove the charger from the box, but it will matter more than others because of Oppo’s ultra-fast charging standards. Oppo’s VOOC charging technology is among the best in the industry. This is Oppo’s proprietary technology so it needs a compatible charger to work at full capacity. For instance, the Reno 8 Pro supports 80W SuperVOOC charging, which can be utilised only through a compatible charger. But in the absence of that, the charging speed will come down to 18W through USB Power Delivery (USB PD).

So when a company like Apple or Samsung removes the charger, customers have a chance of finding chargers better than what they would have received in the boxes. That is because Apple and Samsung are not really ambitious about superfast phone charging standards. Apple has been shipping the 5W charger in iPhone boxes for a long time despite support for up to 20W.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 9:39 AM IST
