Sony schedules an event for September 1, likely for the Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony has scheduled a launch event for September 1 in Japan. Rumors have it that this could be for the brand's next compact smartphone dubbed Sony Xperia 5 IV.

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony has scheduled a launch event for September 1 in Japan where it is expected to launch a compact smartphone. While there are no official details as to what product we might get to see at the event, rumors have it that it could be the much-awaited Sony Xperia 5 IV. Also Read - Sony increases PS5 prices in several markets, will Xbox be next?

Sony has confirmed that it is holding a launch event on September 1 at 4 PM Japan time (12:30 PM IST). The event will be streamed live on Sony’s official Youtube channel. Also Read - Sony launches DualSense controller for PlayStation 5: Here’s why you should care

Also Read - Sony says PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023

This time around, Sony has collaborated with British singer Cat Burns, who has filmed her new song on an unreleased Xperia smartphone. As you’d expect, the exact model of the smartphone hasn’t been revealed. This unreleased new model is said to be the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 IV.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications (Rumored)

According to several teasers about the Xperia 5 IV, it will be a compact smartphone with flagship internals. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a tall design with a 21:9 aspect ratio similar to other Sony smartphones.

It will likely come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, however, since rumors for the device have been floating on the web for a long time, it may as well get the non-plus variant of that chip.

As for cameras, the smartphone may sport a triple camera system on the rear starting with a 12MP primary lens. The details for the other lenses are unknown, but a telephoto and an ultra-wide lens are expected. It may have support for the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature.

No details about the phone’s battery have emerged, but it may not have a massive battery like the Sony Xperia 1 IV, but a slightly smaller cell than the Xperia 1 IV is a possibility. The smartphone is also expected to have wired and wireless charging support.

Other than this, the device is expected to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio. It is also likely to have a dual stereo speaker setup.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 3:44 PM IST
