Sony has unveiled three new smartphones under its Xperia series including the Xperia 1 III, the Xperia 5 III, and the Xperia 10 III. Among the three new devices, the Xperia 1 III is the company's latest premium smartphone, the Xperia 5 III brings flagship's features, while the Xperia 10 III is designed for the mid-range market.

The pricing details of the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia 10 III have not been revealed yet. The company has officially announced that all three Sony phones will go on sale in select markets in early summer. The exact availability date hasn't been revealed yet.

Sony has announced the Xperia 1 III in Frosted Black, Frosted Grey, and Frosted Purple colour options, the Xperia 5 III in Black, Green, and Pink colours and the Xperia 10 III in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colours.

Sony Xperia 1 III specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED CinemaWide display, 1,644×3,840 pixel screen resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 240Hz motion blur reduction, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 at the back.

On the hardware front, the Sony phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Xperia 1 III comes in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB that are expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and Qi Wireless charging and also includes side mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the Xperia 1 III includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with the variable telephoto lens. It also includes a 12-megapixel camera with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens. On the front, the Xperia 1 III features an 8-megapixel selfie camera for selfies.

Sony Xperia 5 III specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Sony Xperia 5 III features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ HDR OLED CinemaWide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Xperia 5 III is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Software-wise, the Sony phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Xperia 5 III packs a 4500mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging.

The camera Sony Xperia 5 III has a triple rear camera setup that has the same sensors and lenses that are available on the Xperia 1 III. The Xperia 5 III also has a similar 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Sony Xperia 10 III specifications

The Xperia 10 III comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 1,080×2,520 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage that supports expansion via microSD card up to 1TB. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Xperia 10 III runs on Android 11.

On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup that consists a 12-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.