News

Sony Xperia 1 IV launched with 4K OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Sony Xperia 1 IV comes in the premium segment and will compete with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony on Wednesday officially launched the all-new Xperia 1 IV in the global market. The Sony Xperia 1 IV is a flagship smartphone that comes with a solid specs sheet. The device brings a 4K OLED panel, a ZEISS-branded triple camera system, and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. With the phone’s release, it will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

Sony Xperia 1 IV Price, Colors, Availability

The Xperia 1 IV is priced at $1,600(roughly Rs. 1,23,55) in the US and €1,400(roughly 1,14,123) in the European markets. It has three different color options namely Black, Purple, and Ice White. Starting today, it will be available for pre-orders on Sony’s official website. Also Read - Mother's Day Gift Guide: Apple HomePod Mini, Garmin Vívomove Sport smartwatch, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and more

Unfortunately, there’s no detail regarding its India release and it probably won’t ever make it to the Indian market. Also Read - PlayStation 5 getting variable refresh rate support this week: Here are the details

Sony Xperia 1 IV Specifications

Sony has been quite standard with its design. The brand goes the simple way, but offers one of the most premium experiences in its flagship devices. The same is the case with the Sony Xperia 1 IV. The smartphone comes with a flat-screen panel and has rounded corners. It does not have a notch or a punch-hole panel, the brand follows the simple bezel design.Sony Xperia 1 IV

It features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a 4k resolution, HDR support, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The screen also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 240Hz motion blur reduction feature. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 IV is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. Sony has also provided a microSD card slot for additional storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Sony Xperia 1 IV

One of the major highlights of the smartphone is its cameras. Just like always, the cameras on this year’s Xperia flagship are ZEISS-branded. It comes with a triple camera system on the back. The setup has a 12MP main lens with an f/1.7 aperture, another 12MP lens for ultra-wide shots, and lastly a 12MP telephoto lens with 85mm to 125mm focal length. Interestingly, all three lenses support Optical Image Stabilization. It has camera features like Videography Pro mode and Cinematic shooting mode. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie snapper with 4K HDR video recording support.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV appears to be a solid device by specs. Will you buy it if it ever arrives in India? Do let us know in the comments below.

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 5:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 6:01 PM IST

