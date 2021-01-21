comscore Sony Xperia 10 III image renders, specs leaked | BGR India
Sony Xperia 10 III image renders, specs leaked; launch in a few weeks

Sony Xperia 10 III is expected to unveil in a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, image renders and specifications of the phone have been leaked.

sony-xperia-10-iii-voice

Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice

Sony Xperia 10 III, which is the successor to Xperia 10 II that was launched in February last year, has been leaked in photos. Steve Hemmerstoffer of Voice shared images renders as well as specifications of Xperia 10 III aka Xperia 10 Mark 3. Further, he revealed that the smartphone will likely unveil in a few weeks. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders in India

In terms of design, Sony Xperia 10 III looks similar to its predecessor, which comes with a vertical rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and thick bezels on the top and bottom of the display. Sony Xperia 10 III will sport a 6.0-inch tall display with noticeable bezels on the sides. There won’t be a notch or a punch-hole. Instead, the front camera will be included in the top bezel. In comparison, the Sony Xperia 10 II also ships with a 6.0-inch tall display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

The front camera on the Xperia 10 III will be an 8-megapixels one. The top bezel also includes various sensors. The smartphone will sport dual front-firing speakers. A fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button on the side panel. Further, the smartphone will retain a 3.5mm headset jack as we saw on the previous device. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X; how can you book now

Sony Xperia 10 III features triple rear cameras where the three lenses are aligned in a vertical setup. Though there is no confirmation, the Xperia 10 III is rumored to feature a 12-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixels telephoto lens and an 8-megapixels ultra-wide lens. Xperia 10 III measures 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3mm.

According to Hemmerstoffer, Xperia 10 III could be a minor update to the existing Xperia 10 II given the smartphone looks almost identical to its predecessor and comes with a modest specification update.

Sony Xperia 10 II sports a triple-camera setup at the back, a combination of a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front camera on the Xperia 10 II is 8-megapixel, which is also expected for its successor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 3,600mAh battery.

  Published Date: January 21, 2021 2:39 PM IST

