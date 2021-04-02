Sony is gearing up to host its new Xperia event on April 14, 2021, where the company is expected to launch its flagship Xperia 1 III smartphone. The Xperia Compact is also expected to make a comeback as well. Sony is gearing up to host its new Xperia event on April 14, where the company is expected to launch its flagship Xperia 1 III smartphone. Also Read - Sony reveals new list of free games under its Play At Home initiative

Sony Xperia event will be held at 12:30 AM PT, which is 1 PM IST. Sony posted about is new Xperia product announcement on the Xperia YouTube channel.

Sony Xperia 1 III: What we know so far?

Sony Xperia 1 III design and specifications were leaked by OnLeaks via Voice. The Xperia 1 III is said to compete with the iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21+.

In terms of specifications, the Xperia 1 III will come with a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED flat display with extremely thin bezels as well as a slim forehead and chin. The display is the same as its predecessor Xperia 1 II.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will feature a ZEISS triple lens setup at the back including in addition to a 3D iToF sensor. A periscope/telephoto lens is an addition to the rear camera setup from its predecessor. It will help Sony substantially increase the optical zooming capabilities, according to OnLeaks.

More features include 5G support, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a microSDXC slot, fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, dual front firing speakers, and a dedicated new shortcut key. The shortcut button will be placed on the left side.

Sony Xperia Compact: What we know so far?

Sony is also speculated to bring back its Compact smartphone. The Sony Xperia Compact 2021 is expected to compete with the Apple iPhone 1 mini. According to OnLeaks, the Xperia Compact 20218 will come with a 5.5-inch display.

It will measure 140 x 68.9 x 8.9 mm, which is slightly bigger than the iPhone 12 mini at 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm. When it comes to cameras, the Xperia Compact will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera, which will be placed inside in a teardrop notch.

Sony Xperia Compact 2021 will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera. More features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.