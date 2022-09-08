comscore Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram
Eve Jobs shared a photo of an old man wearing a checkered brown shirt and buying a new shirt with the exact same design as an iPhone 14 meme.

The full cycle of the launch of a new iPhone cannot be complete without memes. Right after Apple unveils the latest flagship iPhone every year, a flurry of memes crops up. Chiming in with another hilarious meme is no one else but the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Eve Jobs shared a meme on her Instagram to troll the new iPhone 14, suggesting it has the same design as last year’s iPhone 13. Undoubtedly, she is correct because the regular iPhone 14 looks an awful lot like the iPhone 13. Also Read - Twitter meme fest is back after the iPhone 14 series Apple Event

Jobs’ daughter shared a photo of an old man wearing a checkered brown shirt and buying a new shirt with the exact same design. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” says the caption. If it isn’t obvious, she took a jab at the iPhone 14, which looks exactly like the iPhone 13. While there are several under-the-hood updates, the design is exactly the same. The only new change is the iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the mini iPhone with a big-screened model. Also Read - Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series, but not for everyone

The criticism mostly circles around the iPhone 14 because the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a new display design. Instead of the notch, the iPhone 14 Pro has a pill-plus-hole setup, which, with the help of software trickery, changes dynamically. Apple calls it the “dynamic island” for some reason. That name itself is the subject of several memes, with some calling it some sort of upcoming reality show like Love Island. But most people are praising the new software animations Apple has developed for the new notch replacement on the Pro models. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

Coming back to the iPhone 14, even the hardware is mostly similar. Instead of using a newer chipset, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use the old A15 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 13. Although there are some small changes in the processor to bump up the performance and graphics handling, the processor is still the same. It is also no match for the A16 Bionic that powers the iPhone 14 Pro models. So, in a way, the iPhone 14 is like the iPhone 13 in more ways than one.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 2:00 PM IST
