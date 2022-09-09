comscore Tata Group could manufacture your next iPhone in India: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tata Group Could Soon Setup An Iphone Assembly Plant In India
News

Tata Group could soon set up an iPhone assembly plant in India

Mobiles

As per a new report, the Tata Group is in discussion with Apple Supplier Wistron for setting up a joint venture for manufacturing iPhones in India.

Tata iPhone

While people are getting excited about made-in-India iPhones, the latest piece of the news reveals that soon the locally-made iPhone models could be by the Tata Group, or at least in an assembly plant by the Indian giant.  Also Read - Apple will charge you for using Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on iPhone 14

Tata Group could help Apple pace up the iPhone production

A report from Bloomberg cites that the Tata Group is in discussion with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. about a joint venture for manufacturing iPhones in the country. For the unversed, Wistron Corp. currently manufactures Apple iPhones in India.  Also Read - Apple Event 2022: After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

Furthermore, the Indian giant is said to be looking for the expertise of the Taiwanese supplier in product development, supply chain, and assembly, helping Apple pace up the iPhone production in India. How it might go, is that the Tata group could buy equity in Wistron’s India operations and then set up a new assembly plant in the country.  Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, Airpods Pro launched: Highlights of Apple ‘Far out’ Event 2022

It is unclear if Apple is aware of this discussion, but if this happens, Apple could finally start the production of iPhones in full swing in a different region, other than China.

Prior reports have revealed that Apple did want to move its production out of China due to increasing geopolitical tensions with the US and Covid-19 restrictions. 

Apple’s major production is done by Taiwanese suppliers like Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron. However, Pegatron’s production was suspended by Apple sometime back in China. Whilst, Pegatron started making iPhone models in India. 

Three of the aforementioned suppliers manufacture iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models in the country.

Now if the Tata-Wistron pact becomes a success, the Tata Group will be the first Indian company to build iPhones, as noted by the publication.

Making iPhones in India may not be easy, as these models won’t just be kept for India, but will also likely be shipped worldwide. Not to mention, the quality control and several other things that need to be considered. 

Tata Group is one of the known and reputed names in the country. The company expands its reach from basic household items to electric vehicles, cars, steel, chemicals, software, and more. 

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 1:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2022 1:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple increases iPhone SE 2022 price in India: Here s how much it costs
Mobiles
Apple increases iPhone SE 2022 price in India: Here s how much it costs
Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, specs, battery pack and range compared

automobile

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, specs, battery pack and range compared

This new mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available for free on Android, iOS

Gaming

This new mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available for free on Android, iOS

Apple iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch date announced

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch date announced

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple increases iPhone SE 2022 price in India: Here s how much it costs

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV: Price, specs, battery pack and range compared

This new mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available for free on Android, iOS

Apple iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch date announced

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone