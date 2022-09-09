While people are getting excited about made-in-India iPhones, the latest piece of the news reveals that soon the locally-made iPhone models could be by the Tata Group, or at least in an assembly plant by the Indian giant. Also Read - Apple will charge you for using Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on iPhone 14

Tata Group could help Apple pace up the iPhone production

A report from Bloomberg cites that the Tata Group is in discussion with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. about a joint venture for manufacturing iPhones in the country. For the unversed, Wistron Corp. currently manufactures Apple iPhones in India.

Furthermore, the Indian giant is said to be looking for the expertise of the Taiwanese supplier in product development, supply chain, and assembly, helping Apple pace up the iPhone production in India. How it might go, is that the Tata group could buy equity in Wistron's India operations and then set up a new assembly plant in the country.

It is unclear if Apple is aware of this discussion, but if this happens, Apple could finally start the production of iPhones in full swing in a different region, other than China.

Prior reports have revealed that Apple did want to move its production out of China due to increasing geopolitical tensions with the US and Covid-19 restrictions.

Apple’s major production is done by Taiwanese suppliers like Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron. However, Pegatron’s production was suspended by Apple sometime back in China. Whilst, Pegatron started making iPhone models in India.

Three of the aforementioned suppliers manufacture iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models in the country.

Now if the Tata-Wistron pact becomes a success, the Tata Group will be the first Indian company to build iPhones, as noted by the publication.

Making iPhones in India may not be easy, as these models won’t just be kept for India, but will also likely be shipped worldwide. Not to mention, the quality control and several other things that need to be considered.

Tata Group is one of the known and reputed names in the country. The company expands its reach from basic household items to electric vehicles, cars, steel, chemicals, software, and more.