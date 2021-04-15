TCL alongside its new Fold ‘n Roll prototype also launched a number of new additions to its 20 series of smartphones, which include the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+ and the TCL 20S. All of these new smartphones use the company’s Nxtvision display optimisation technology to output accurate colours while at the same time filter out the blue light. Also Read - TCL Fold ‘n Roll is a 3-in1 device that folds and rolls at the same time

TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, TCL 20L+, TCL 20S: Price

TCL 20 Pro 5G is priced at Euro 549 (approximately Rs 49,500) for the base variant. It will be made available in Marine Blue and Moondust Grey colour options. TCL 20L starts at Euro 229 (approximately Rs 20,700) and will be made available in Eclipse Black and Luna Blue colours. TCL 20L+ is priced at Euro 269 (approximately Rs 24,300) for the base variant. It will be made available in Milky Way Gray and North Star Blue colour options. Also Read - TCL launches 3 true wireless earbuds in India: Price, specifications

The company is yet to share the price and availability details for the TCL 20S. Also Read - CES 2021: TCL 4K Mini LED, 4K QLED and 4K HDR TVs launched

TCL 20 Pro 5G: Specifications

TCL 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with real-time SDR to HDR conversion. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of expandable storage up to 1TB. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own TCL UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor to take selfies.

TCL 20L, TCL 20L+: Specifications

Both the devices sport 6.67-inch full HD+ displays with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. They come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage (TCL 20L), 256GB of storage (TCL 20L+). Both run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own TCL UI on top. All of this is backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 18W fast charging.

Both the devices feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The TCL 20L features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The TCL 20L+ features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, both the models sport a 16-megapixel camera to take selfies.