TCL Fold n Roll can turn into a phone, phablet and tablet all at once

TCL during a media meet last year showed off a non-working rollable phone prototype along with its foldable prototypes. The company has now developed a new 3-in-1 prototype, which can turn into a phone, phablet, and even a tablet. This new device is being called the TCL Fold 'n Roll. The new device was showcased alongside the TCL 20 series.

The new TCL Fold 'n Roll combines foldable and rollable display technologies to provide consumers with an all-in-one device. The phone starts of with a 6.87-inch display, which folds outwards to become an 8.85-inch phablet. Users can then roll out the 8.85-inch display to make the device act as a 10-inch tablet. Throughout the transitions, the device adjusts its software aspect ratio to make media viewing better.

To create this unique design, the company has used its DragonHinge technology along with its rollable mechanism inside of a single body.

The company during the unveil stated that it is currently exploring the tech specs for such a device. It also added that the current prototype utilises a plastic display, however, it is currently exploring ways to use glass to make the screen more durable.

Even though this concept is extremely unique and attractive, do not expect the company to launch such a device anytime soon. This is because foldables are hard to manufacture and even harder to price affordably according to the company, and launching an elaborate device like the Fold ‘n Roll would prove extremely hard for the company, pricing would be another hurdle.

Leaving this aside, TCL is expected to launch a flexible phone later this year. However, it has not revealed if it will be a foldable, rollable or both.