News

TCL announces five new affordable smartphones, three new tablets at MWC 2022

Mobiles

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, and TCL 30 SE all feature a 50MP AI triple camera, while the TCL 30 E has a dual camera with 50MP main lens. An ultra-wide front camera is available on TCL 30 5G and TCL 30+.

TCL has announced five new smartphones in its TCL 30-Series. The new smartphones have been introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company has launched TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E. Also Read - CES 2022: TCL showcases multiple new products including AR/VR glasses, laptop, mini LED TVs and more

The TCL 30 Series made its debut in the US with the launch of TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G. Now the series has seven models on offer. The new smartphones have been targeted towards affordable segment buyers. Also Read - Panasonic launches Toughbook S1 tablet at a whopping Rs 98,000: Check what it offers

“The expansion of the TCL 30 Series shows our commitment to democratize technology so more people have access to reliable, high-performing, innovative smartphones,” said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. “The TCL 30 Series portfolio is our way of giving consumers around the world the freedom to showcase their unique style through feature-packed technologies and connected experiences, inspiring them to get the most from life.” Also Read - TCL cancelled its clamshell foldable phone, aimed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

TCL also launched some other smart devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company also launched three new tablets, including the latest addition to TCL’s NXTPAPER line-up, and the new TCL TAB 10s 5G. For connectivity, TCL also revealed three new CPEs, including the LINKHUB 5G, a 5G router created to connect hundreds of devices across a range of environments.

TCL 30-series smartphones

Pricing and availability

Most of the smartphones have been launched in the budget segment. The TCL 30 5G starts at a price of €249 (roughly Rs 21,000). It is the most expensive device among the five smartphone announced at MWC 2022. The TCL 30 E has been priced at €139 (roughly Rs 11,800). The prices announced at the event will vary in different countries.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 2:32 PM IST

