comscore Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched: Details here
Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P and Camon 17 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Helio G series processors and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Camon 17 series including the Camon 17, Camon 17P and Camon 17 Pro have launched in Nigeria. All of the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G series processors and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new smartphones. Also Read - Vivo V21 5G powered by Dimensity 800U SoC launched in India: Key features

Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro: Price

Tecno Camon 17 is priced at Naira 74,000 (approximately Rs 14,200), Camon 17P is priced at Naira 97,000 (approximately Rs 18,700) and the Camon 17 Pro is priced at Naira 1,25,000 (approximately Rs 24,100). The Camon 17 has been made available in Frost Silver, Deep Sea and Tranquil Green colour options. Camon 17P comes in Frost Silver, Magnet Black and Spruce Green colours. Lastly, the Camon 17 Pro will be made available in California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue colour options. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7 Pro with 90Hz display launched: See price, features, specs

The company has not revealed if and when it will be launching any of these devices in the Indian market or not. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7P introduced with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery and more

Tecno Camon 17: Specifications

Tecno Camon 17 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own HiOS 7.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and an unspecified AI sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Tecno Camon 17P: Specifications

Tecno Camon 17P sports a larger 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 2460×1080 pixels resolution. It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Just like the Camon 17, it runs HiOS 7.6 on top of Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

This sports a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an unspecified AI sensor.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro: Specifications

The Tecno Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2469×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This also runs HiOS 7.6 on top of Android 11. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Coming to the cameras, the device features a quad array camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, it features a 48-megapixel selfie camera.

Published Date: May 11, 2021 6:55 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 11, 2021 6:55 PM IST

