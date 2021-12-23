Tecno has launched a Tecno Camon 18 smartphone in India today at a price of Rs 14,999. According to the company, the camera-centric smartphone comes with Super Night powered by TAIVOS technology, Eye Autofocus and Professional Video shooting experience. It also comes with “unique video capabilities of Film mode in eight themes.” The smartphone also includes a 48-megapixel AI selfie camera and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Samsung unveils an “human-eye-like” ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China’s Tecno

Tecno Camon 18 pricing, availability

Tecno Camon 18 will be available “across brand’s 50K+ retail touchpoints PAN India” starting December 27. As an introductory offer, buyers will get a pair of Buds 2 worth Rs 1,999 free of cost along with the smartphone purchase. Also Read - Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Tecno Camon 18 specifications

The Tecno Camon 18 features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display that offers FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and offers 4GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Notably, virtual memory supports up to 7GB. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The newly launched smartphone runs on Android 11 based HiOS 8.0.

As for photography, Tecno Camon 18 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 48-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W charging.

As per a statement by Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, “We always seek for disruptive products and technologies that inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. Fitting well with the fast paced lifestyle of our Gen-Z audiences, as well as the explosion of various forms of digital content creation and consumption over the past year; the trend of short form videos has continued to gain substantial popularity.”