Tecno has launched its Camon 19 series that including Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo in India today. The highlights of Camon 19 includes a 64MP triple rear camera setup, up to 11GB RAM ( 6GB + 5GB memory fusion), and a 5,000 mAh battery. Camon 19 Neo on the other and comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB memory fusion). Also Read - Tecno Spark 8P with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched in India

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo pricing, availability

Tecno Camon 19 is launched in India in just one storage variant that offers 11 GB RAM (6 GB + 5GB memory fusion) and 128 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 14,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Eco Black, Sea Salt White and Geometric Green colour variants. It will be available for purchase in more than 50K+ retail outlets, as per the company. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed on Amazon revealing key specs before arrival

Tecno Camon 19 Neo also comes in sole 11GB (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 12,499. It is available in Dreamland Green, Ice Mirror and Eco Black colour variants.

It will go on sale in India on July 23 on the Amazon India website.

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo features, specifications

Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo come with almost the same specification except for the camera setups. They both feature 6.8-inch FHD+ dot-in-display that offers up to 500 nits brightness. They both are powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offer up to 11GB RAM that includes 5GB of virtual RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Camon 19 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. The Neo model comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

As for the battery, the two handsets come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W safe charger.