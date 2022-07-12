comscore Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo launched in India: Price, specifications, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Camon 19 Camon 19 Neo Triple Rear Camera Setup Launch Price India
News

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo with triple rear camera setup launched in India

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo offer up to 11 GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Camon 19 model features a 64MP triple rear camera setup and the Neo model comes with a 48MP triple camera setup.

Untitled design (51)

Tecno has launched its Camon 19 series that including Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo in India today. The highlights of Camon 19 includes a 64MP triple rear camera setup, up to 11GB RAM ( 6GB + 5GB memory fusion), and a 5,000 mAh battery. Camon 19 Neo on the other and comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB memory fusion). Also Read - Tecno Spark 8P with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched in India

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo pricing, availability

Tecno Camon 19 is launched in India in just one storage variant that offers 11 GB RAM (6 GB + 5GB memory fusion) and 128 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 14,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Eco Black, Sea Salt White and Geometric Green colour variants. It will be available for purchase in more than 50K+ retail outlets, as per the company. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed on Amazon revealing key specs before arrival

Tecno Camon 19 Neo also comes in sole 11GB (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 12,499. It is available in Dreamland Green, Ice Mirror and Eco Black colour variants.

It will go on sale in India on July 23 on the Amazon India website.

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo features, specifications

Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo come with almost the same specification except for the camera setups. They both feature 6.8-inch FHD+ dot-in-display that offers up to 500 nits brightness. They both are powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offer up to 11GB RAM that includes 5GB of virtual RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Camon 19 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. The Neo model comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

As for the battery, the two handsets come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W safe charger.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

News

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

How to export Chrome bookmarks

How To

How to export Chrome bookmarks

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

automobile

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Camon 19 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Nothing Phone (1) specifications leaked completely hours before launch, along with wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series gets listed online

Apple releases first public beta build iOS 16, iPadOS 16: Know details

Hyundai Motor to build its first South Korean EV factory

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999