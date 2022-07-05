comscore Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed online revealing key specs before launch
News

Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed on Amazon revealing key specs before arrival

Mobiles

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo will be the brand's next budget smartphone for the Indian market.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo

After launching the POVA 3 smartphone in the Indian market, Tecno is back with another device for the budget segment. The smartphone will arrive in the Camon series and will be called the Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Ahead of any announcement, the device has been listed on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 launched with a new design and improved fast charging speed

Tecno Camon 19 Neo colors options

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo appears to bring a new design over its predecessor with a patterned design on the back. According to the Amazon listing, the Camon 19 Neo comes in threecolor options – Eco Black, Dreamland Green, and Sky Blue. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20

Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications

The smartphone will come with a large 6.8-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel with thin bezels. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 launched with 7,000mAh battery and 90Hz FHD+ display

The device will have a triple camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens. It will be assisted by an LED flash beside the sensors. Tecno is highlighting the night mode on the device. On the front, the Camon 19 Neo will feature a 32MP selfie camera with a Softlight feature.

It will come with 6GB of RAM and will support an additional 5GB of virtual RAM, making the total RAM up to 11GB. For the unversed, the virtual RAM takes up some part of the internal storage and uses it as extended RAM for keeping up apps in the background.

The listing also confirms the presence of NFC support on the phone, which is rare in the budget segment. Unfortunately, what chipset the phone boards isn’t confirmed yet.

Launch Timeline

Coming to the launch date, the phone’s release timeline is still under wraps. But since most of its details have been given out by Amazon, we can expect the phone to launch soon in the Indian market. That said, expect a launch to happen in the coming weeks. The device is expected to launch in the budget segment. It will be likely sold in offline markets too.

  Published Date: July 5, 2022 9:33 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 5, 2022 9:36 PM IST

