After launching the POVA 3 smartphone in the Indian market, Tecno is back with another device for the budget segment. The smartphone will arrive in the Camon series and will be called the Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Ahead of any announcement, the device has been listed on the Amazon India website.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo colors options

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo appears to bring a new design over its predecessor with a patterned design on the back. According to the Amazon listing, the Camon 19 Neo comes in threecolor options – Eco Black, Dreamland Green, and Sky Blue.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications

The smartphone will come with a large 6.8-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel with thin bezels.

The device will have a triple camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens. It will be assisted by an LED flash beside the sensors. Tecno is highlighting the night mode on the device. On the front, the Camon 19 Neo will feature a 32MP selfie camera with a Softlight feature.

It will come with 6GB of RAM and will support an additional 5GB of virtual RAM, making the total RAM up to 11GB. For the unversed, the virtual RAM takes up some part of the internal storage and uses it as extended RAM for keeping up apps in the background.

The listing also confirms the presence of NFC support on the phone, which is rare in the budget segment. Unfortunately, what chipset the phone boards isn’t confirmed yet.

Launch Timeline

Coming to the launch date, the phone’s release timeline is still under wraps. But since most of its details have been given out by Amazon, we can expect the phone to launch soon in the Indian market. That said, expect a launch to happen in the coming weeks. The device is expected to launch in the budget segment. It will be likely sold in offline markets too.