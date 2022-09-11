comscore Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India launch tipped for next week
News

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition tipped to launch next week in India

Mobiles

Tecno is said to launch a special edition of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro called Mondrian Edition.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition

Tecno has as many as four different models in its Camon 19 series. It includes Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19 Pro, Camon 19 Pro 5G. Now, the brand appears to launch another Camon 19 phone, dubbed Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. This device was teased a few days back by the company and now, a new report reveals that it could launch as early as next week.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India launch date, price range

As per GSMArena, Tecno will launch the new Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition next week in India. It will be a special edition phone having a multi-color changing back. Tecno advertises that it will be India’s first multi-core changing smartphone.

Furthermore, it is tipped that the device will launch for under Rs 20,000 in the country. This will likely be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition specifications (Expected)

The Mondrian Edition will share the same specs sheet as the regular model, the only change will be in the colors. That said, the special edition phone will come with a 6.8-inch water-drop notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. It will be an IPS panel with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will also have 5GB of virtual RAM. As for the battery, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

In related news, Tecno recently launched its first-ever laptop. The new laptop is dubbed Tecno Megabook T1 with a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 350 nits of brightness. It is powered by Intel i5/i7 processors and has up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It packs a 70Wh battery with support for 65W GaN fast charging support.

  Published Date: September 11, 2022 6:19 PM IST
