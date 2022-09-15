comscore Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition debuts in India at Rs 17,999
  Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Multi Colour Changing Back Panel Launched In India
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with 'multi-colour-changing' back panel launched in India

Priced at Rs 17,999, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

Untitled design - 2022-09-15T133852.797

Tecno has launched its Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition in India today. The highlight of the newly launched handset includes its colour changing back panel. As per the company, it is India’s first multi-color-changing smartphone, with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition tipped to launch next week in India

This smartphone joins the company’s Tecno Camin 19 series that includes Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19 and Camon 19 Pro 5G. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India pricing, availability

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is launched in one single storage variant in India. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 17,999. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 2 to launch with a 7,000mAh battery

The smartphone will be available for pre-booking on Amazon on September 22. Buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Cards.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition specification

As mentioned earlier, this Tecno handset comes with multiple colour-changing back panel. It uses Polychromatic Photoisomer technology that allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination, giving an immersive “light chasing” experience.

It features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and a centered punch hole notch. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor and offers 8GB RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM. It offers 128GB of internal storage and runs on XOS, based on Android 12.

As for photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 50MP portrait lens and a 2MP sensor. It comes with a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It comes with a white back panel that shows shades of blue and pink colour when exposed to sunlight.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 3:11 PM IST
