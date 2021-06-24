Tecno goes flagship with Phantom X, brings 48MP selfie camera

Every smartphone brand wants to do a flagship smartphone these days. Infinix is teasing one with the world’s fastest wired charging solution. Tecno too wants to jump into the trend and instead of a fast-charging thing, it wants to do cameras. The Phantom X is its latest offering that boasts of large megapixels and large sensors all around. Oh, and there’s a curved edge display, suggesting its flagship intentions. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999 in India

The Phantom X has a 48-megapixel camera sensor for the main front camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a viewing angle of 105 degrees. Similar to the Moto G60, the tine bezel on the top holds an LED flash. However, this is nothing compared to the rear cameras this phone features.

Tecno Phantom X has flagship intentions

Tecno is using a 50-megapixel sensor for the main rear camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 1.2µm pixels. This is accompanied by a f/1.86 aperture lens. With Dual Pixel and Laser autofocus, the main camera alone sounds promising. There's an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 13-megapixel "portrait camera" that can also zoom up to 2X optically.

The flagship intentions are chased with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display that curves towards the edges. Tecno has also used Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display and included a refresh rate of 90Hz. It even has an in-display fingerprint sensor. A 4700mAh battery along with a 33W fast charging also suggests the high-end phone features.

Sadly, Tecno left the performance bit to a rather un-flagship MediaTek Helio G95 chip. The Helio G95 isn’t a bad chip by any means but it’s not on the same level as a high-end chip like a Dimensity 1200 or a Snapdragon 870. Tecno has employed a vapor chamber to keep the temperatures under control. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage as standard.

The only thing that’s unknown is the price and launch plans. Given all the features, the Phantom X could easily land in the same category as the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X and iQOO 7. Unlike the Phantom X, these phones are more focused on performance than cameras and other aspects. Hence, it could be interesting to see if Tecno plans to bring this one to India.