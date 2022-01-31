comscore Tecno Spark 8C debuts with a 90Hz refresh rate display
Tecno Mobile launches its budget-friendly Spark 8C with a 5,000mAh battery: Check details

The highlights of Tecno Spark 8C include its 90 Hz refresh rate display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Tecno has launched another smartphone globally called Tecno Spark 8C. The highlights of the smartphone include its 90 Hz refresh rate display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. This is the company’s budget-friendly smartphone that is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. Notably, this is the fifth model of the company’s Spark 8-series. Prior to this, the company has already launched Spark 8, Spark 8 Pro, Spark 8T and Spark 8P.

Tecno Spark 8C specifications and features

Tecno Spark 8C features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that comes with a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 11 OS and HiOS 7.6 skin. Tecno Mobile has not revealed the name of the processor of the smartphone, however, the handset is expected to be powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. Additionally, Tecno Spark 8C offers up to 3GB RAM  and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, Tecno Spark 8C features a dual rear camera setup at the back that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an AI lens and an LED flash unit. This module also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The camera of the smartphone comes with support for bokeh effect, AI scene recognition, panorama, HDR mode, AR stickers, and 1080p time-lapse photography. For video calls and selfies, Tecno Spark 8C comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera along with an LED flash.

As mentioned earlier, Tecno Spark 8C is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Tecno Spark 8C also comes with support for DTS surround sound, extended RAM, and NFC. In terms of colour variants, the handset comes in s Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple and Diamond Grey.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 9:08 AM IST

