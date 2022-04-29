Tecno has launched its much-awaited Tecno Phantom X smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 25,999. This is one of the most premium smartphones to be launched by the brand in India. The highlights of the newly launched handset include a 90Hz OLED curved display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Tecno Phantom X price, availability, sale offers

Tecno Phantom X comes in one single storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 25,999 and will be available for purchase in India on May 4 on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue colour variants.

Tecno Phantom X specifications, features

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Curved AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The display sports a pill-shaped notch in the top left corner that houses a dual front camera setup. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the handset has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual front camera setup that includes a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens.

As for the battery, this Tecno smartphone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a Type-C port for charging.