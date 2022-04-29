comscore Tecno Phantom X launched in India with curved AMOLED display, 33W fast charging
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Phantom X Curved Amoled Display Mediatek Helio G95 Soc Launched In India
News

Tecno Phantom X with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X comes with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 33W charging and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Untitled design - 2022-04-29T103529.742

Tecno Phantom X

Tecno has launched its much-awaited Tecno Phantom X smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 25,999. This is one of the most premium smartphones to be launched by the brand in India. The highlights of the newly launched handset include a 90Hz OLED curved display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Tecno Phantom X price, availability, sale offers

Tecno Phantom X comes in one single storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 25,999 and will be available for purchase in India on May 4 on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Summer Sunset and Iceland Blue colour variants.

Tecno Phantom X specifications, features

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Curved AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The display sports a pill-shaped notch in the top left corner that houses a dual front camera setup. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the handset has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual front camera setup that includes a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens.

As for the battery, this Tecno smartphone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a Type-C port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 29, 2022 10:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Phantom X debuts in India with curved AMOLED display at Rs 25,999
Mobiles
Tecno Phantom X debuts in India with curved AMOLED display at Rs 25,999
Meet Pixy, Snap s drone for clicking selfies

News

Meet Pixy, Snap s drone for clicking selfies

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check offers

Apple delivers strong quarter thanks to iPhone 13

Mobiles

Apple delivers strong quarter thanks to iPhone 13

Realme GT Neo 3 5G to debut in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

News

Realme GT Neo 3 5G to debut in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices

Warcraft mobile game to be revealed on May 3

Tim Cook says Covid, chip shortage impacted Apple up to $8 billion

Meet Pixy, Snap s drone for clicking selfies

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check offers

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 48 के लिए शुरू हुए प्री-ऑर्डर, इस तरह करें ऑर्डर और पाएं फ्री बैकपैक स्किन

WhatsApp Multi Device फीचर होगा अपग्रेड! जल्द दो फोन में एक साथ चलेगा व्हाट्सऐप

Tata EV Concept: टाटा लाने वाली है नई इलेक्ट्रिक कार, खूबियों से आज उठेगा पर्दा

Poco M4 5G आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

50MP मेन और 48MP डुअल सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Tecno Phantom X, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999