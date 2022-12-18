Transsion-owned Tecno recently showcased the Tecno Phantom X2 5G smartphone in the global markets. The device comes with a unique design and has a spicy specs sheet. Now, Tecno has confirmed the phone’s release timeline for India via Amazon. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

As expected, the Phantom X2 5G will launch in India as soon as next month. It will likely be placed in the premium segment. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Tecno Phantom X2 5G India launch timeline, first sale, pre-orders

Tecno via Amazon has confirmed that Tecno Phantom X2 5G will launch next month in India, i.e January 2023. However, the release date isn’t revealed. But the company will start taking pre-orders from January 2. Following it, it will go on sale starting January 9. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon India. As per the landing page on Amazon, the company will offer a free upgrade to Phantom X3 to limited pre-book customers.

Apart from this, the phone’s highlights and specifications have been listed. No price details as been given out, though.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G was showcased earlier this month. It comes with a peculiar design, especially on the back. It sports a 6.8-inch double curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for cameras, it has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens supporting Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60 fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has HiOS 12 on top. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.