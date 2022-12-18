comscore Tecno Phantom X2 5G launch confirmed for January in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Phantom X2 5g Confirmed To Launch In India In Early January 2023
News

Tecno Phantom X2 5G confirmed to launch in India in early January 2023

Mobiles

Transsion's Tecno has confirmed the release timeline of the Tecno Phantom X2 5G smartphone in India. The flagship phone will go official in early January in the country.

Highlights

  • Tecno confirms the India launch timeline of the Phantom X2 5G.
  • The flagship phone will go official next month in the country.
  • It will come with Dimensity 9000 SoC and 64MP OIS camera.
Tecno Phantom X2 5G

Transsion-owned Tecno recently showcased the Tecno Phantom X2 5G smartphone in the global markets. The device comes with a unique design and has a spicy specs sheet. Now, Tecno has confirmed the phone’s release timeline for India via Amazon. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro will get at least Android 14: Check details

As expected, the Phantom X2 5G will launch in India as soon as next month. It will likely be placed in the premium segment. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Tecno Phantom X2 5G India launch timeline, first sale, pre-orders

Tecno via Amazon has confirmed that Tecno Phantom X2 5G will launch next month in India, i.e January 2023. However, the release date isn’t revealed. But the company will start taking pre-orders from January 2. Following it, it will go on sale starting January 9. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon India. As per the landing page on Amazon, the company will offer a free upgrade to Phantom X3 to limited pre-book customers.

Apart from this, the phone’s highlights and specifications have been listed. No price details as been given out, though.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G was showcased earlier this month. It comes with a peculiar design, especially on the back. It sports a 6.8-inch double curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for cameras, it has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens supporting Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60 fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has HiOS 12 on top. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2022 10:46 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 gets discounted to Rs 41,749 with these offers
Deals
Apple iPhone 13 gets discounted to Rs 41,749 with these offers
Nothing may launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'

Wearables

Nothing may launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets Android 13 update in India

News

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets Android 13 update in India

Lava X3 pre-orders begin next week

Mobiles

Lava X3 pre-orders begin next week

Samsung Galaxy S23 dummies show up online

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 dummies show up online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing may launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G gets Android 13 update in India

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Here are the winners

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in indigenous brand, payment app categories

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?