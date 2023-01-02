Tecno Phantom X2 was announced last month and it is scheduled to launch next week in India. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone will go up for pre-booking today at 12 PM on Amazon. Next week, post-launch, it will be up for grabs. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 gets an official price cut in India: Check details

One of the highlights of the Tecno Phantom X2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It also has a double-curved display and RGBW sensor. Also Read - Tecno will launch smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and laptops in India in 2023, says Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra

Tecno Phantom X2 pre-booking details

The Tecno Phantom X2 will go on pre-booking today at 12 PM on Amazon. Those who pre-book the phone will get 12 months of Amazon Prime membership and a free upgrade to Phantom X3. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G confirmed to launch in India in early January 2023

The phone’s pricing is yet to be revealed for the country but it is expected to arrive in the premium segment.

The smartphone will come in two color options, namely, Stardust Gray and Moonlight Silver.

Tecno Phantom X2 specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 was announced last month revealing its specifications. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch double-curved display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and it doubles up as an under-display fingerprint scanner.

It comes with a triple camera system at the rear with a 64MP main lens supporting OIS. It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It has a 32MP snapper at the back for taking selfie shots. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps, while the front camera is restricted to 1080p.

Under the hood, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC as the connectivity options. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has HiOS 12 on top of it.