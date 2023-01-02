comscore Tecno Phantom X2 pre-booking begins today at 12 PM
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Phantom X2 Pre Booking Starts Today At 12 Pm On Amazon
News

Tecno Phantom X2 pre-booking starts today at 12 PM on Amazon

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 will go on pre-booking today at 12 PM on Amazon. The smartphone is expected to launch in the premium segment owing to the Dimensity 9000 chipset inside.

Highlights

  • Tecno Phantom X2 will go on pre-booking starting today.
  • The device will likely go on sale in India next week.
  • The phone is powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC and has double curved display.
Tecno Phantom X2 5

Tecno Phantom X2 was announced last month and it is scheduled to launch next week in India. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone will go up for pre-booking today at 12 PM on Amazon. Next week, post-launch, it will be up for grabs. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 gets an official price cut in India: Check details

One of the highlights of the Tecno Phantom X2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It also has a double-curved display and RGBW sensor. Also Read - Tecno will launch smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and laptops in India in 2023, says Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra

Tecno Phantom X2 pre-booking details

The Tecno Phantom X2 will go on pre-booking today at 12 PM on Amazon. Those who pre-book the phone will get 12 months of Amazon Prime membership and a free upgrade to Phantom X3. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 5G confirmed to launch in India in early January 2023

The phone’s pricing is yet to be revealed for the country but it is expected to arrive in the premium segment.

The smartphone will come in two color options, namely, Stardust Gray and Moonlight Silver.

Tecno Phantom X2 specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 was announced last month revealing its specifications. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch double-curved display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.  The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and it doubles up as an under-display fingerprint scanner.

It comes with a triple camera system at the rear with a 64MP main lens supporting OIS. It is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It has a 32MP snapper at the back for taking selfie shots. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps, while the front camera is restricted to 1080p.

Under the hood, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC as the connectivity options. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has HiOS 12 on top of it.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2023 11:14 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tecno Phantom X2 to go on pre-booking today
Mobiles
Tecno Phantom X2 to go on pre-booking today
Top 5 action-adventure games for PC in 2023

Photo Gallery

Top 5 action-adventure games for PC in 2023

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date confirmed for India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date confirmed for India

Twitter takes down over 48,000 accounts in India: Here's why

Apps

Twitter takes down over 48,000 accounts in India: Here's why

Telegram rolls out new features including drawing tools, zero storage use and more

Apps

Telegram rolls out new features including drawing tools, zero storage use and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 11R specifications leaked, may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date confirmed for India

Apple in 2023: iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, AR/VR headset and more

Apple in 2023: iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, AR/VR headset and more

Here s when your Google Pixel smartphone will get 5G support

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?