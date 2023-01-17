After launching the Tecno Phantom X2 in India, the brand announced the release of its elder brother Phantom X2 Pro. Starting today, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro can be pre-ordered in India on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung Grand Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes with a double-curved AMOLED display and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset. The device is priced under Rs 50,000.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro pre-orders, price, offers, and colors

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is up for pre-orders on Amazon. The smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 for the lone variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Top 5 Action Cameras in 2023: From Go Pro Hero 11 to Dji Pocket 2

Those who pre-book the phone will get an additional Rs 5,000 off on the smartphone exchange. In addition to this, Tecno will offer a free premium business gift box for the first 600 customers.

Interestingly, 50 lucky buyers of the phone will be eligible for a free upgrade to Phantom X3. In addition to these offers, Tecno will also offer 12 months of Amazon Prime membership free of cost.

The Phantom X2 Pro can be pre-booked in two of the available shades – Mars Orange and Stardust Grey.

The Phantom X2 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has 120Hz high refresh rate support and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN 5 main lens. It is assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto lens offering 2.5x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core chipset. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

It has an under-screen fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security. The device runs on Android 12 OS and has HiOS 12 on top.