comscore Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G pre-booking begins in India: Check details
News

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G can be pre-booked on Amazon: Pre-booking offers, price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is Tecno's most premium smartphone that comes with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC and a retractable portrait lens.

Highlights

  • Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G is now available for pre-ordering on Amazon.
  • The Phantom X2 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.
  • The device is priced at Rs 49,999 and has two color options.
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro featured

After launching the Tecno Phantom X2 in India, the brand announced the release of its elder brother Phantom X2 Pro. Starting today, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro can be pre-ordered in India on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Samsung Grand Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes with a double-curved AMOLED display and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. The device is priced under Rs 50,000. Also Read - Google Stadia is shutting down: Here's how you can save all your data

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro pre-orders, price, offers, and colors

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is up for pre-orders on Amazon. The smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 for the lone variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Top 5 Action Cameras in 2023: From Go Pro Hero 11 to Dji Pocket 2

Those who pre-book the phone will get an additional Rs 5,000 off on the smartphone exchange. In addition to this, Tecno will offer a free premium business gift box for the first 600 customers.

Interestingly, 50 lucky buyers of the phone will be eligible for a free upgrade to Phantom X3. In addition to these offers, Tecno will also offer 12 months of Amazon Prime membership free of cost.

The Phantom X2 Pro can be pre-booked in two of the available shades – Mars Orange and Stardust Grey.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

The Phantom X2 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has 120Hz high refresh rate support and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN 5 main lens. It is assisted by a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto lens offering 2.5x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie snapper.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core chipset. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

It has an under-screen fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security. The device runs on Android 12 OS and has HiOS 12 on top.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 6:47 PM IST
