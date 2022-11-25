Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno has confirmed that it will be launching its next-gen flagship series, the Tecno Phantom X2, at a global launch event in Dubai on December 7, 2022. The upcoming Tecno Phantom X2 is the successor to the Tecno Phantom X series smartphones that made a debut in April 2021. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro with MediaTek Helio A22 launched in India: All details

In addition to this, Tecno has also revealed that its upcoming Phantom X2 series smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 system-on-chip (SoC). The company revealed this detail at the Push Towards Premium Webinar in London earlier this month. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched with Dimensity 810 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery

At the webinar, the company also shared details about a new camera system that will couple a 4K Eagle Eye lens with a 2.5 large-angle hybrid stabalisation. Tecno said that this camera technology will be available in the Tecno Phantom X2 smartphone.

Tecno Phantom X2 series expected specifications and features

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Tecno Phantom X2 series is expected to include two smartphone models — the base variant that will be dubbed as the Tecno Phantom X2 and the top variant dubbed as the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. The two smartphones are confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and get the company 4K Eagle Eye lens at the back as the part of the phone’s overall camera package. Both the phones will get support for 5G connectivity, and they are tipped to get a triple camera module at the back. For connectivity, the Phantom X2 series smartphones are also expected to get support for Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. On the battery front, the Phantom X2 series smartphones are expected to get a 5,040mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology.

Tecno Phantom X2 series expected pricing and availability

There is no word on the India pricing and availability of the Tecno Phantom X2 series smartphones yet.