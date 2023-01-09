Tecno Phantom X2 was announced earlier this month and it went up for pre-orders immediately. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in India. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 pre-booking starts today at 12 PM on Amazon

The Phantom X2 comes with a unique design having a dual-curved AMOLED display, triple cameras, and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset. It is priced under Rs 50,000 range.

Tecno Phantom X2 first sale, price, offers, and colors

The Tecno Phantom X2's first sale commences today at 12 PM. It is priced at Rs 39,999 for the only variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will have up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

The device has two colors to choose from, namely, Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver.

Tecno Phantom X2 specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 comes with a design that sets itself apart from the competition. It sports a 6.8-inch dual-curved punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

As for the cameras, it features a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, it boasts a 32MP lens for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

The main camera on the back is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. It also has Optical Image Stabilization. The front camera can capture video at 1080p resolution.

At the helm, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It houses a 5,160mAh cell with support for 45W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and also for audio, since it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Despite launching in 2023, the phone boots on Android 12 OS with HiOS 12 on top. Although not confirmed, it will likely get at least the new Android 13, but when? that’s unclear. It has 5G, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC as the connectivity options.