The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone in India today. It is the Tecno Pop 5 Pro. The smartphone has been unveiled in the country today after weeks of anticipation.

The most important aspect of the Tecno Pop 5 Pro is its price. The smartphone manufacturer has priced it quite affordably at Rs 8,499 for the sole variant. It comes packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro comes in three colours including Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Sky Cyan. Interested buyers will be able to purchase on the company's website, Amazon, and Flipkart. No availability or sale date has been revealed yet.

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro is an interesting product due to the features it offers at an aggressive price point. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone include — a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a waterdrop-style notch, a 6,000mAh battery, an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup, 14 regional languages, IPX2 rating, Android 11 Go support, and much more.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro specifications

Tecno Pop 5 Pro comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on HiOS 7.6 based on the Android 11 Go operating system.

The processor powering the smartphone has not been revealed yet, but we know that it comes packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Tecno Pop 5 Pro also offers storage expansion of up to 256GB via microSD card. It also includes dual SIM support.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Pop 5 Pro includes an 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and a secondary AI lens with support for AI portrait mode, HDR mode, and more. On the front, the smartphone includes a 5-megapixel image sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies, video calls.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which Tecno claims offers up to 54 hours of talk time or 120 hours of music playback. It also includes features such as Battery Lab and an Ultra Power Saving mode for extended battery life.