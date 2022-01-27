comscore Tecno Pop 5X with Android 10 (Go edition) launched: Here's a closer look
Tecno Pop 5X was just launched in Mexico as a part of the company’s Pop series of smartphones. The company has already launched the Tecno Pop 5 Pro and Tecno Pop 5 LTE in India, and is yet to reveal the launch date of the Tecno Pop 5X smartphone in the country. Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, Android 10 (Go edition), and 2GB of RAM. Also Read - Tecno launches a Poco M3 rival in India with price starting at Rs 12,999

Tecno has listed the Pop 5X smartphone on its official Mexico website, however, is yet to reveal the price of the device. The product listing page showcases the device in two colour options: Cosmic Shine and Crystal Blue. The company has not revealed if and when it will be launching the budget Android device in other international markets including India. Also Read - Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000

Tecno Pop 5X: Specifications

Tecno Pop 5X sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop-style notch to accommodate the 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. Also Read - Tecno Camon 18 with a 48-megapixel selfie camera launched at Rs 14,999

The device runs Google’s Android 10 (Go edition) operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which can be charged using the smartphone’s Micro-USB port. The company claims that the device comes with AI-based power management, which helps improve the battery performance by up to 10 percent.

Tecno Pop 5X sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with two other QVGA resolution sensors. The company has not revealed the lenses being used for the secondary and tertiary sensors. At the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and making video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM, and a Micro-USB port.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 3:51 PM IST

