comscore Tecno Pop 6 Pro with a dual rear camera setup to launch in India soon
News

Tecno Pop 6 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery teased on Amazon

Mobiles

Tecno Pop 6 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 5MP selfie camera.

Untitled design - 2022-09-17T113759.286

Tecno is all set to launch its Tecno Pop 6 Pro in India soon. A microsite on Amazon has also surfaced online that has revealed a few key details of the upcoming handset. This budget handset will be the successor of Tecno Pop 5 Pro which was launched in India earlier this year at Rs 8,499. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with 'multi-colour-changing' back panel launched in India

Tecno Pop 6 Pro expected specifications

Going by the Amazon microsite, Tecno Pop 6 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display that will offer HD+ resolution, 480 nits of peak brightness and a waterdrop notch. In terms of design, the handset will come with a rectangular camera module that has a diagonal textured pattern. Interestingly, the power button on the right edge also features a fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

For photography, Tecno Pop 6 Pro features a single rear camera setup that houses an 8MP primary sensor coupled with an AI lens and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 5MP front-facing camera that sits in a waterdrop notch.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in Peaceful Blue and Polar Black colour variant. It will be powered by an octa-core Helio A22 processor and offer 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot. The smartphone will run on Android 12 Go Edition with HiOS 8.6 skin on the top.

Ahead of the launch, the pricing of Tecno Pop 6 Pro has been leaked online. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will launch sometime between September 23 to 28 and will be priced at around Rs 6,999 in India. It is expected to go on sale in India during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that will kick off on September 23.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2022 11:39 AM IST
