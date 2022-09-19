Tecno was expected to launch a new phone called Tecno Pop 6 Pro in India. However, the device was made official in Bangladesh, ahead of the India launch. The all-new Pop 6 Pro brings a new design on the back and sports a slightly bigger screen than the predecessor. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery teased on Amazon

The Android Go smartphone has a dual camera setup, a big 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner, all for roughly under Rs 10,000. With the global release, we now know what to expect from the device when it releases in India. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with 'multi-colour-changing' back panel launched in India

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price, colors, and India launch details

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro is priced at BDT 10,490 (approximately Rs 8,900). The device comes in Polar Black and Peaceful Blue color options. It will be available for purchase via authorized stores in the region. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

The device was recently teased in India via Amazon. The entry-level phone is expected to launch soon in India, it could go official this month itself. Since we know the price of the device in Bangladesh, we can expect it to arrive in India at around Rs 10,000.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro comes with a new design on the back with enlarged camera modules. It has the same water-drop notch display on the front, however, the panel is slightly larger. The device sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

Previously, the Indian variant of the phone was teased via Amazon confirming that the Indian unit will have a 6.56-inch display. This is different than the Bangladesh model, which means that the Indian variant could be slightly tweaked.

Moving further to the cameras, the Pop 6 Pro boasts a dual camera system on the rear with an 8MP main lens. There’s also an LED flash unit sandwiched between the two lenses. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by an unknown quad-core chipset that’s paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 10W charging. The device also has a side-facing fingerprint scanner placed on the power button.

The 4G smartphone has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroUSB port for charging. The Pop 6 Pro boots on Android 12 Go Edition and has HiOS 8.6 on top of it.