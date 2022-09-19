comscore Tecno Pop 6 Pro launched with dual cameras and a 5,000mAh battery
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Pop 6 Pro Debuts With Dual Cameras And Android 12 Go Edition
News

Tecno Pop 6 Pro debuts with dual cameras and Android 12 Go Edition

Mobiles

Tecno has launched a new entry-level smartphone with Android 12 Go Edition. The device has a 6.6-inch display, dual cameras, and a big battery.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro

Tecno was expected to launch a new phone called Tecno Pop 6 Pro in India. However, the device was made official in Bangladesh, ahead of the India launch. The all-new Pop 6 Pro brings a new design on the back and sports a slightly bigger screen than the predecessor. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery teased on Amazon

The Android Go smartphone has a dual camera setup, a big 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner, all for roughly under Rs 10,000. With the global release, we now know what to expect from the device when it releases in India. Also Read - Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with 'multi-colour-changing' back panel launched in India

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price, colors, and India launch details

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro is priced at BDT 10,490 (approximately Rs 8,900). The device comes in Polar Black and Peaceful Blue color options. It will be available for purchase via authorized stores in the region. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

The device was recently teased in India via Amazon. The entry-level phone is expected to launch soon in India, it could go official this month itself. Since we know the price of the device in Bangladesh, we can expect it to arrive in India at around Rs 10,000.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications

The Tecno Pop 6 Pro comes with a new design on the back with enlarged camera modules. It has the same water-drop notch display on the front, however, the panel is slightly larger. The device sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

Previously, the Indian variant of the phone was teased via Amazon confirming that the Indian unit will have a 6.56-inch display. This is different than the Bangladesh model, which means that the Indian variant could be slightly tweaked.

Moving further to the cameras, the Pop 6 Pro boasts a dual camera system on the rear with an 8MP main lens. There’s also an LED flash unit sandwiched between the two lenses. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it is powered by an unknown quad-core chipset that’s paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 10W charging. The device also has a side-facing fingerprint scanner placed on the power button.

The 4G smartphone has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a MicroUSB port for charging. The Pop 6 Pro boots on Android 12 Go Edition and has HiOS 8.6 on top of it.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2022 1:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2022 1:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch
Deals
Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch
Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Deals

Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Mobiles

Honor may launch new tablet in India after long time, Pad 8 likely

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 12 offer: Amazon Great Indian Festival to offer price below Rs 39,999

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D launched

Chinese mobile firms plan to set up plants elsewhere amid India crackdown

Apple iPhone 14 Pro users claim to be facing issues with video recording

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details