Tecno has launched a new affordable smartphone called Tecno Pop 6 Pro in India. The highlights of the smartphone include an 8MP dual rear camera setup, a 6.56-inch HD+Dot Notch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The newly launched pocket-friendly smartphone is now available for purchase in India on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched with Dimensity 810 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery

Tecno Pop 6 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Tecno Pop 6 Pro 5G is launched in India in just one storage variant. This variant offers 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,099 in India. It comes in Peaceful Blue and a Polar Black colour variants. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

It is now available for purchase on Amazon. As for sale offers, customers will get Rs 300 off on SBI Bank debit cards. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on September 23

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications

Tecno Pop 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. The display offers up to 480 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz Touch Sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

As mentioned earlier, it offers 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 (Go Edition).

For photography, the smartphone features an 8MP AI rear camera which is accompanied by a dual flash. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 5MP AI front-facing camera.

As for the battery, Tecno Pop 6 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The company claims that it can last up to 42 days on standby.