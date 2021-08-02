Tecno Pova 2 has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 10,999. The phone comes in two variants consisting of 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The newly launched Tecno phone goes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy F12, among others. Also Read - 7000mAh battery phone Tecno Pova 2 teased, India launch soon: Check full details

Some of the key specifications of the phone include: a 7000mAh battery, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, 18W fast charging support, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, among others. Check specifications, price in India and other details. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 launched in India: Will compete against Tecno Spark Go 2021, Lava Z2 Max and more

Tecno Pova 2 price in India, availability

Tecno Pova 2 comes in two variants. The base model of the phone comes packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage at Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the phone includes 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This variant of the phone is priced at Rs 12,999. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2021 key specifications revealed ahead of July 1 launch

As a part of the launch offer, the Tecno Pova 2 will be available at a discounted price. The 4GB RAM model of the phone will be available at a special price of Rs 10,499 while the 6GB RAM version will be available at Rs 12,499.

The Tecno Pova 2 will be available on Amazon starting August 5 in three colours Dazzle black, Polar Silver and Energy Blue.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications, top features

One of the biggest highlights of the Tecno Pova 2 is the battery capacity. The phone is backed by a 7000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support in the box.

The budget smartphone comes packed with a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, dot drop notch and 180Hz Touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone includes Game Space 2.0, Game Voice Changer, System Turbo 2.0, and more.

On the camera front, the Tecno smartphone includes a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system. On the front, the phone packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that sits inside the dot drop notch. The phone comes equipped with side mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock 2.0 support.