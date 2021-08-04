Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 2 smartphone priced starting at 10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Smart 5A smartphone The Infinix Smart 5A is priced starting at 6499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Smart 5A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - India vs England 1st Test series: How to watch live coverage on SonyLiv, JioTV

Display and Design-The Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460. Meanwhile the Infinix Smart 5A features a 6.52 inch with 1560 x 720 resolution.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Tecno Pova 2 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 5A features a MediaTek Helio A20

Price-The price range of Tecno Pova 2 and Infinix Smart 5A is based on their different variants. Tecno Pova 2 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Infinix Smart 5A of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB is priced at 6499.

Camera -The Tecno Pova 2 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP+Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Infinix Smart 5A has a 8MP + Depth Sensor camera. On the front the Tecno Pova 2 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Smart 5A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Pova 2 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 5A of 5000 mAh. The Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Smart 5A runs on Android 11