Tecno launched Tecno Pova 2 which is packed with new features and specifications. Tecno Pova 2 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In 2b with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Tecno Pova 2 and Micromax In 2b.

Display and Design-The screen of Tecno Pova 2 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In 2b is 6.52 inch. The Tecno Pova 2 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,460, whereas the Micromax In 2b has a screen resolution of 1600X720.

Price-The price range of Tecno Pova 2 and Micromax In 2b is based on their different variants. Tecno Pova 2 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Tecno Pova 2 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP+Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Tecno Pova 2 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Pova 2 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 2b of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11, whereas the Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Micromax In 2b is powered by Unisoc T610 SoC.