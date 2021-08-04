Tecno launched Tecno Pova 2 which is packed with new features and specifications. Tecno Pova 2 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme C11 2021 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Tecno Pova 2 and Realme C11 2021. Also Read - India vs England 1st Test series: How to watch live coverage on SonyLiv, JioTV

Display and Design-The screen of Tecno Pova 2 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Realme C11 2021 is 6.5 inch. The Tecno Pova 2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2460, whereas the Realme C11 2021 has a screen resolution of 720×1,600.

Price-The price range of Tecno Pova 2 and Realme C11 2021 is based on their different variants. Tecno Pova 2 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Realme C11 2021 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999.

Camera -The Tecno Pova 2 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP+Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Realme C11 2021 has a 8MP camera. On the front the Tecno Pova 2 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C11 2021 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Pova 2 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 2021 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C11 2021 runs on Android 11. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Realme C11 2021 is powered by octa-core SoC.