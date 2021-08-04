Tecno launched Tecno Pova 2 which is packed with new features and specifications. Tecno Pova 2 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Tecno Pova 2 and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021. Also Read - LG Gram 2021 series with 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs launched in India: Price, specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Tecno Pova 2 is 6.95-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is 6.4 inch. The Tecno Pova 2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2460, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update APK + OBB file: How to download the new update

Price-The price range of Tecno Pova 2 and Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is based on their different variants. Tecno Pova 2 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499. Also Read - Tecno Pova 2 vs Realme C11 2021 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Tecno Pova 2 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP+Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a 48.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP camera. On the front the Tecno Pova 2 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has 20.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Pova 2 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 runs on Android 11. The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611.