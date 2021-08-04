Among all smartphone manufacturers, Tecno has also partnered with Google to bring Android 12 update for Tecno Camon 17. The phone is available outside India for now and should release in the country in the days to come. Phones like TCL 20 Pro 5G, ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G and some models from Sharp are also going to get the taste of Android 12 soon.

Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 2 smartphone priced starting at 10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Camon 17 smartphone The Tecno Camon 17 is priced starting at 12999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Camon 17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Tecno Pova 2 features a 6.95-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460. Meanwhile the Tecno Camon 17 features a 6.8-inch 1,080×2,460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Tecno Pova 2 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 17 features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Price-The price range of Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Camon 17 is based on their different variants. Tecno Pova 2 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Tecno Camon 17 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Tecno Pova 2 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP+Depth Sensor camera, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 has a 48MP+2MP+AI camera. On the front the Tecno Pova 2 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Camon 17 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Tecno Pova 2 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Camon 17 of 5,000mAh. The Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11, whereas the Tecno Camon 17 runs on Android 11