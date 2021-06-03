comscore Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
News

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 2 sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

tecno_pova_2

Tecno has launched its new Pova 2 smartphone in the Philippines. The device is the successor to the Tecno Pova launched back in December in India. It comes with an upgraded display, processor, battery and cameras. The company has not revealed when the device will be made available in more international markets including India. Also Read - Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Key features include a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6GB RAM, 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery. Also Read - Tecno Camon 17, Camon 17P, Camon 17 Pro launched: Price, specifications

Tecno Pova 2: Price

Tecno Pova 2 is priced at Peso 7,990 (approximately Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The device will be made available on sale in the Philippines on June 11 with pre-orders going live on June 5, via Shopee, Lazada, Memo Express and Kimstore. The device has been launched in Black, Blue and Silver colour options. Also Read - Tecno Spark 7 Pro with 90Hz display launched: See price, features, specs

Tecno Pova 2: Specifications

Tecno Pova 2 sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system out of the box.

The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The company has not revealed details for the other three sensors. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

All of this is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Other features include a System Turbo 2.0 and ET Game Engine to boost gaming performance. The Game Space 2.0 feature also provides its users with a unique UI to enhance gameplay by accelerating memory, network connectivity, and boosting the CPU and GPU power.

  Published Date: June 3, 2021 4:31 PM IST

Best Sellers