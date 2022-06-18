comscore Tecno Pova 3 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup to launch in India on June 20
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Pova 3 7000 Mah Battery Camera Launch India June 20
News

Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20

Mobiles

The company has confirmed that Tecno Pova 3 will come with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and more.

Untitled design - 2022-06-18T114323.314

Tecno Pova 3

Tecno has announced to launch its Tecno Pova 3 smartphone in India on June 20. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 7,000 mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, up to 11GB RAM, up to 128GB  internal storage and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Tecno Pova 3 will be available for purchase on the Amazon website. Its predecessor Tecno Pova 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 launched with 7,000mAh battery and 90Hz FHD+ display

Tecno Pova 3 expected specifications

Tecno Pova 3 was launched in the Philippines recently. The India variant is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in the Philippines. If this were to be believed, Tecno Pova 3 will feature a 6.9-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India

The company has already confirmed that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and will offer up to 11GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It is likely to be available in a 6GB RAM option that can be expanded up to 11 GB (6GB + 5GB).

For photography, Tecno Pova 3 will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera. In terms of battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging and 10W reverse charging. It will run on Android 11 OS.

As for the colours, the smartphone is likely to be available in Tech Silver, Electric Blue, and Eco Black colour variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2022 12:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 18, 2022 12:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery set to debut in India on June 20
Mobiles
Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery set to debut in India on June 20
You can now hide last seen, profile photo, from specific WhatsApp contacts

How To

You can now hide last seen, profile photo, from specific WhatsApp contacts

Facebook, Instagram to get 'Meta Avatars Store' with designer clothes

News

Facebook, Instagram to get 'Meta Avatars Store' with designer clothes

Maruti Suzuki invests in AI-powered platform to provide digital sales experience

automobile

Maruti Suzuki invests in AI-powered platform to provide digital sales experience

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: Love at first sight or nothing

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: Love at first sight or nothing

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Facebook, Instagram to get 'Meta Avatars Store' with designer clothes

Samsung introduces no cost EMI as low as Rs 3,042 on flagship smartphones in India

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

Children may be Spied by Games

Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video
Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video

News

Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video
How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video

Features

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999