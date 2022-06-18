Tecno has announced to launch its Tecno Pova 3 smartphone in India on June 20. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 7,000 mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, up to 11GB RAM, up to 128GB internal storage and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Tecno Pova 3 will be available for purchase on the Amazon website. Its predecessor Tecno Pova 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 launched with 7,000mAh battery and 90Hz FHD+ display

Tecno Pova 3 expected specifications

Tecno Pova 3 was launched in the Philippines recently. The India variant is expected to come with the same specifications as the one launched in the Philippines. If this were to be believed, Tecno Pova 3 will feature a 6.9-inch LCD display that offers a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India

The company has already confirmed that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and will offer up to 11GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It is likely to be available in a 6GB RAM option that can be expanded up to 11 GB (6GB + 5GB).

For photography, Tecno Pova 3 will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front-facing camera. In terms of battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging and 10W reverse charging. It will run on Android 11 OS.

As for the colours, the smartphone is likely to be available in Tech Silver, Electric Blue, and Eco Black colour variants.