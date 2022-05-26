Tecno Pova 3 launched with 7,000mAh battery and 90Hz FHD+ display

Transsion’s Tecno has launched a new budget smartphone on the market. The all-new Tecno Pova 3 comes as a successor to the Pova 2. Just like the predecessor, the Pova 3 retains the big chunky 7,000mAh battery but gets a better 25W fast charging support. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India

Tecno Pova 3 Price and Colors

The Tecno Pova 3 starts at PHP 8,999(roughly Rs. 13,350) for the 4GB + 64GB option. It costs PHP 9,399(roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 6GB + 128GB option. It comes in Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver color options. The phone can be purchased from all the authorized stores in the Philippines. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with a new design. It has a different camera island at the back and there’s also a protruded strip going around from the top to the bottom. Tecno calls it the “Energy bar.” Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 8,000 to buy in India

The smartphone sports a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It is a punch-hole panel, which Tecno calls the Dot-in display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The phone features a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and two 2MP auxiliary units. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera with a dual-flash feature. One of the phone’s main highlights is the 7,000mAh battery. Although it has such a massive battery, this is the same as the predecessor, however, what’s improved is the charging speed. The predecessor supported an 18W fast charging support. This one, on the other hand, gets a 25W fast charging support. And interestingly, it is bundled with a 33W fast charger inside the box.

Tecno has also added features like a Super Power Saving mode and reverse charging. The phone supports 10W speed for wired reverse charging. The company claims that the phone can offer up to 50 hours of music playback, 20 hours of Youtube video playback, and up to 8 hours of gaming.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has dual speakers with DTS audio support. The phone packs a graphite cooling system offering better thermals. Lastly, the phone boots on the Android 11 OS out of the box and has the following dimensions: 173.1 78.466 x 9.44mm.

Tecno Pova 3 India launch timeline

The phone’s India arrival is yet to be confirmed, but as per the leaks, the phone will be official next month in the Indian market. The phone could come under Rs. 15,000 in the country and will take on the likes of iQOO Z6, Poco M4 Pro, and Moto G52.