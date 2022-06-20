comscore Tecno Pova 3 launched with 7,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging
Tecno Pova 3 launched with a new design and improved fast charging speed

The device comes with a new design, glowing LED strip, and a 7,000mAh battery

Tecno has officially updated its Pova series in the Indian market. The Tecno Pova 3 is a new budget smartphone that succeeds the Tecno Pova 2. Some of the highlights of the phone include a 6.9-inch display, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and triple cameras. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 with a 7,000 mAh battery to launch in India on June 20

Tecno Pova 3 Price in India, Colors, and Sale date

The Tecno Pova  3 is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the lone variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in three color options – Electric Blue, Eco Black, and Tech Silver. The device will go on its first sale starting June 27 on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Tecno Pova 3 launched with 7,000mAh battery and 90Hz FHD+ display

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 features a new design as compared to its predecessor. The device has a more simplified camera island on the back and features a vertical LED strip that glows. It has a 6.9-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+(1080 x 2460 pixels) resolution. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a modern 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launched in India

On the back of the phone, the LED strip’s breathing/glowing pattern can be controlled from the settings. It is worth noting that this is present only in the Electric Blue edition. It will glow when plugged in for charging or when a notification arrives on the device.

As for the cameras, the smartphone sports a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens and two auxiliary sensors. It is assisted by a quad-LED flash. On the front, it boasts an 8MP single selfie snapper helped by a dual-LED flash.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 12GB of internal storage. Both the storage and RAM are expandable – storage, with the help of a microSD card, while the RAM can be expanded with the provided VRAM support of up to 5GB.

One of its major highlights is the massive battery. The device packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This is improved over its predecessor, which had 18W fast charging support.  The device is claimed to offer up to 55 days of standby time and 30 hours of video playback. If you are a gamer, it will offer you up to 14 hours of gaming.

The smartphone also has a graphite cooling system for heat dissipation and features dual stereo speakers with DTS audio support. It has Z-axis linear motor for better vibration. This could be helpful in games. Lastly, the phone boots on Android 11 OS out of the box and has Tecno’s HiOS on top.

  • Published Date: June 20, 2022 12:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 20, 2022 1:02 PM IST

