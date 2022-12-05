Tecno is gearing up to launch its upcoming Tecno POVA 4 smartphone in India. The company has scheduled the launch for December 7 on Amazon. The device will come in the budget segment offering a punch-hole display and a massive battery. Also Read - Tecno Pova 4 to launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs

The POVA 4 is expected to go on sale immediately after launch. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 series to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Tecno POVA 4 launch date, specifications

The POVA 4 will launch this week itself on December 7. The smartphone was previously released in Bangladesh. The Indian model is expected to come with the same specifications. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro with MediaTek Helio A22 launched in India: All details

The smartphone features a new design over the existing POVA 3. It sports a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired, which is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera, it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens with Phase Detection Autofocus support. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies.

The POVA 4 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. It boots on Android 12 out of the box and has HiOS on top.

It is a 4G phone with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

In related news, the company will also launch its flagship Tecno Phanthom X2 series on December 7. The series will have Phanthom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. Both are expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The major highlight of the Phantom X2 series phones is said to be the cameras. It is confirmed to have Industry’s first 4K Eagle Eye Lens. The device will also have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support for smoother video.