comscore Tecno POVA 4 launch date confirmed for India: Check details
News

Tecno POVA 4 India launch confirmed for December 7

Mobiles

Tecno has confirmed the release date of the upcoming Tecno POVA 4 smartphone in India. The device will go official this week and will be sold on Amazon.

Highlights

  • Tecno POVA 4 is confirmed to launch in India on December 7.
  • The device will come with a punch-hole display.
  • It is expected to come in the Rs 15,000 price segment.
Tecno-Pova-4

Tecno is gearing up to launch its upcoming Tecno POVA 4 smartphone in India. The company has scheduled the launch for December 7 on Amazon. The device will come in the budget segment offering a punch-hole display and a massive battery. Also Read - Tecno Pova 4 to launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs

The POVA 4 is expected to go on sale immediately after launch. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 series to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Tecno POVA 4 launch date, specifications

The POVA 4 will launch this week itself on December 7. The smartphone was previously released in Bangladesh. The Indian model is expected to come with the same specifications. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro with MediaTek Helio A22 launched in India: All details

The smartphone features a new design over the existing POVA 3. It sports a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired, which is an octa-core chipset based on the 6nm fabrication process. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera, it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens with Phase Detection Autofocus support. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies.

The POVA 4 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. It boots on Android 12 out of the box and has HiOS on top.

It is a 4G phone with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

In related news, the company will also launch its flagship Tecno Phanthom X2 series on December 7. The series will have Phanthom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro. Both are expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The major highlight of the Phantom X2 series phones is said to be the cameras. It is confirmed to have Industry’s first 4K Eagle Eye Lens. The device will also have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support for smoother video.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 3:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Here are 5 new features coming to Microsoft Teams
Photo Gallery
Here are 5 new features coming to Microsoft Teams
Realme GT Neo 5 may have the fastest charging technology

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 5 may have the fastest charging technology

Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

News

Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Apple could delay its Mixed Reality headset: Here's why

Wearables

Apple could delay its Mixed Reality headset: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Google is sending another service to graveyard: Check details

Microsoft India hikes prices of products, services by up to 11 percent: Details here

Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial