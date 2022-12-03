Tecno Pova 4 to arrive in India soon: Check details

Tecno is set to launch its flagship 5G smartphone — Phantom X2 5G series — on December 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the launch of another smartphone in India. While Tecno hasn’t revealed the exact launch date, it has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, that is, the Tecno Pova 4, will be available in India via Amazon India. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 series to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

In addition to teasing the launch of the upcoming Tecno Pova 4 smartphone, the company has also shared some of details pertaining to the smartphone. Tecno has revealed that the Tecno Pova 4 will be powered by the 5nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor and that it will support Panther Game Engine 2.0 and HyperEngine 2.0 Lite for an enhanced gaming performance. In addition to this, the company has revealed that the smartphone will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. This battery will offer around 10 hours of talk time with just 10 minutes of charging. Additionally, the phone will have 8GB of RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM that will be coupled with 128GB of storage space. Also Read - MediaTek’s T800 chipset launched, will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices: All you need to know

Tecno Pova 4 expected specifications

It is worth noting that Tecno has already launched the device in global markets. The phone sports a 6.66-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC that is coupled with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space. The phone runs Android 12-based HiOS.

On the camera front, the Tecno Pova 4 has a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Additional features include 4G support, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Hi-Res Audio-certified dual stereo speakers with DTS Sound support. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 4 expected India price

In India, the upcoming Tecno Pova 4 is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000.