Tecno launched its budget-friendly Tecno Pova 4 in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. For the unversed, the company had recently launched its Tecno Pova 4 Pro with MediaTek Helio A22 chipset at Rs 6,099, earlier this year. Also Read - Tecno to launch Phantom X2 series, Megabook S1 laptop today: How to watch, watch to expect

Tecno Pova 4 pricing, availability

Tecno Pova 4 is launched in one single storage variant in India. It offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 13 exclusively on the Amazon India website. Also Read - Tecno POVA 4 India launch confirmed for December 7

It comes in Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey and Magma Orange colour variants. Also Read - Tecno Pova 4 to launch in India soon: Check expected price, specs

Tecno Pova 4 specifications

Tecno Pova 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD display that offers 1640 × 720 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM including 5GB virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You will also get a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB microSD cards. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging and supports 10W reverse charging. The smartphone also come with features like graphite cooling, Panther Game Engine 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers.