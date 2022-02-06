comscore Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone
News

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date set for this week. Here's a quick look at the key features, expected price and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Tecno Pova 5G

(Image: Tecno)

Tecno will be launching its first 5G smartphone, dubbed Tecno Pova 5G in India on February 8. The device was originally launched in Nigeria back in December and is now finally making its way into the country. Key features of the device include a 120Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, 18W fast charging, and up to 11GB of RAM expansion. Also Read - Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

The company announced the launch of the Tecno Pova 5G in India via its official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account. Also Read - Airlines won’t face interference from 5G frequencies in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Tecno Pova 5G: Price

Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria back in December with a price tag of Naira 129,000 (approximately Rs 23,100) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. We expect the device to sport a similar price in the Indian market.

The device was launched in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colour options.

Tecno Pova 5G: Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G sports a 6.95-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels. The display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz for providing its users with a smooth viewing experience. The device is powered  by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own HiOS 8.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock using the front camera.

Tecno Pova 5G comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The rear camera module also sports a quad-LED flash. At the front, the device features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The front camera module comes with a dual-LED flash.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 6, 2022 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed
Mobiles
Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed
Indian govt declines Tesla's request of lowering import duties: Report

Electric Vehicle

Indian govt declines Tesla's request of lowering import duties: Report

India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality

News

India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Apps

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Apps

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed

Indian govt declines Tesla's request of lowering import duties: Report

India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed
Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

News

Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

News

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister
Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect
Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

Telecom

Union Budget 2022: 5G auction in 2022, BharatNet project announced

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Free Rewards Today (6 Feb): गलू वॉल स्किन से स्पेशल लूट बॉक्स, आज मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Free Fire में नए इवेंट्स समेत आ रहा Ludo मोड, मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम और Beatz टोकन

Garena Free Fire के नए इवेंट में आया Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

Twitter ने डाउनवोट बटन की टेस्टिंग का बढ़ाया दायरा, मिलेगा Reddit जैसा एक्सपीरियंस

Instagram की लत छुड़ाने वाला फीचर भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed
Mobiles
Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed
Indian govt declines Tesla's request of lowering import duties: Report

Electric Vehicle

Indian govt declines Tesla's request of lowering import duties: Report
India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality

News

India s first blockchain wedding becomes reality
Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels

Apps

Instagram could soon allow you to publish 90-second Reels
Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

Apps

Meta introduces feature to save you from harassment in the metaverse

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers