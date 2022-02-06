Tecno will be launching its first 5G smartphone, dubbed Tecno Pova 5G in India on February 8. The device was originally launched in Nigeria back in December and is now finally making its way into the country. Key features of the device include a 120Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, 18W fast charging, and up to 11GB of RAM expansion. Also Read - Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

The company announced the launch of the Tecno Pova 5G in India via its official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account.

Tecno Pova 5G: Price

Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria back in December with a price tag of Naira 129,000 (approximately Rs 23,100) for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. We expect the device to sport a similar price in the Indian market.

The device was launched in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colour options.

Tecno Pova 5G: Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G sports a 6.95-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels. The display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz for providing its users with a smooth viewing experience. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own HiOS 8.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock using the front camera.

Tecno Pova 5G comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The rear camera module also sports a quad-LED flash. At the front, the device features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The front camera module comes with a dual-LED flash.