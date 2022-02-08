Tecno Pova 5G is all set to launch in India today. The smartphone is tipped to be available for purchase on the Amazon India website. The sale or availability date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Ahead of the launch, the company reveals most of the key specifications of the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone on the Amazon website. Tecno also promised to offer a one-time free screen replacement for the first 100 days of purchase of the Pova 5G. Also Read - Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone

With the Tecno Pova 5G, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series. Redmi is all set to unveil the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S on February 9 via a virtual launch event. Also Read - Tecno Pop 5X with Android 10 (Go edition) launched: Here's a closer look

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

As per the Amazon listing, the Tecno Pova 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with support for 11 5G bands, dual 5G channels, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The listing shows that the smartphone with a Panther Game Engine 2.0, said to deliver a seamless mobile gaming experience and reduce the heat, power consumption, and frame rate drop.

The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging out-of-the-box. On the software front, the Tecno Pova 5G will run on HiOS 8.1 UI-based Android 11 OS.

The smartphone is already available in Africa and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market with similar specifications.

As far as specs are concerned, the phone comes packed with a 6.9-inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, 1080×2460 pixels screen resolution, 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G smartphone will be priced between Rs 18,000 – Rs 20,000. The exact pricing is yet to be confirmed by the brand.