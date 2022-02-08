Tecno Pova 5G with 11GB RAM launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Tecno Pova 5G smartphone has been launched with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone comes at a price of Rs 19,999 for the sole model with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with support for expandable storage. Also Read - Tecno Pova 5G India launch today: Expected specs, price in India, and more

The Tecno Pova 5G will be available for sale on Amazon.in starting February 14. The smartphone manufacturer has announced to offer first 1500 consumers free complimentary power bank worth Rs 1999 with the purchase of Tecno Pova 5G. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

With the Pova 5G, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the upcoming Redmi Note 11S set to launch in India on February 9. Also Read - Tecno Pova 5G India launch date revealed: Here's a close look at the phone

The newly launched smartphone comes packed with 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB Virtual RAM support, 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery, fast charging support, and more.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Tecno Pova 5G comes packed with a 6.9-inch FHD+ Dot-in display with support for 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:5:9 aspect ratio, and 120hz screen refresh rate. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, which supposedly offers 32 days standby time, 55 hours calling time, and 183 hours Music playback. The 18W Type C fast charger is said to charge 50 percent in just 33 minutes.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC at 2.4GHz clock speed with support for WiFi 6 network. The company claims that the Tecno Pova 5G will be the “fastest smartphone in the segment basis AnTuTu score 481659”. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 3GB of expandable memory support and internal storage of 128GB UFS 3.1 with expandable storage support of 512GB via dedicated microSD card.

On the software front, the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone runs with HiOS 8.0 based on the Android 11 operating system. It brings a host of new features such as Visha Player, Master of Language (MOL), Video Editor, Smart Cards, App Turbo 2.0, Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo, video assistant, photo compressor, Ultra battery saver, Anti-theft mode and more.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system with support for super night mode, EIS features, and more. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera system with support for dual flashlight, 4K time-lapse, 960FPS slow motion, video stabilization, video bokeh, video beauty, among others.