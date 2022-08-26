Tecno launched the Tecno Pova 2 smartphone back in June this year. The device comes with a massive display, a big 7,000mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup. Now, a Chinese company appears to be planning for another Pova series smartphone dubbed Tecno Pova Neo 2. In the newest development, the phone’s key specs have been revealed. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Tecno Pova Neo 2 Launch, Colors

As per tipster Paras Guglani, Tecno will soon launch the Tecno Pova Neo 2 in Indian and global markets. Unfortunately, there's no explicit release date to look at here. However, the phone's key specifications and color options have been revealed.

Starting with the colors, the Pova Neo 2 is said to come in two color options — Cyber Blue and Uranolith Gray.

Tecno Pova Neo 2 Specifications

The Pova Neo 2 is tipped to feature a massive display, however, not as big as the Pova 2. The device will have a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ display, which is slightly smaller than the Pova 2’s 6.95-inch FHD+ panel. There’s no detail if the screen will have a higher refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the device will boast a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. We can expect this 2MP lens to be an auxiliary sensor. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. This is the same chipset as the Tecno Pova 2. The battery on the Pova Neo 2 also remains the same. It is said to pack a 7,000mAh massive cell but will have a standard charging speed.

While most of its specs have been leaked, it is worth noting that the brand is yet to confirm all of these details. Having said that, do take the above information with a pinch of salt. Other than the specs, the pricing is yet to be revealed. However, if a guess is to be made, the device may launch at under Rs 15,000 in India.