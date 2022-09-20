comscore Tecno Pova Neo 5G key highlights confirmed by the brand
News

Tecno Pova Neo 5G confirmed to have MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Mobiles

Tecno has confirmed the release of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. The device will debut with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and have a big battery.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G

Tecno has announced the launch of its upcoming budget smartphone in India. The brand has teased the release of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G. To recall, the Pova Neo 4G was released back in January this year with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The new device will use the Dimensity chipset of MediaTek, which offers 5G support. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro debuts with dual cameras and Android 12 Go Edition

Tecno Pova Neo 5G to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

The official Twitter handle of Tecno India has confirmed that the Tecno Pova Neo 5G will launch soon in India. However, the exact release date is unknown, but it will likely go official this month. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery teased on Amazon

The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. Furthermore, the teaser video shared by the company shows the front design of the phone. It will come with a punch-hole panel, which will be an upgrade from the water-drop notch panel on the 4G model.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications (Expected)

Previously, a few leaks pointed out that the device will feature a mammoth 6.9-inch IPS LCD display. It will have an improved Full-HD+ resolution over the 4G variant’s HD+ resolution panel. The screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate and have slimmer bezels.

Furthermore, the device is expected to come with the same 6,000mAh battery as the 4G variant but will get faster 33W charging support. The device could come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Both the RAM as well as the storage are expected to be expandable. The smartphone will likely boot on the Android 12 operating system and have HiOS UI above it. It may also have a fingerprint scanner for security.

While Tecno has confirmed the chipset of the phone, the pricing still remains unknown. However, we expect it to launch between the Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 price bracket. But let’s wait for the brand to confirm it officially.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 9:12 PM IST
