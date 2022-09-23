Tecno has officially launched the all-new Tecno Pova Neo 5G in India. The device succeeds the Pova Neo 4G, which was launched earlier this year in the country. The phone brings a completely new design, MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset, and has a 120Hz refresh rate display. The device also comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on OnePlus, Samsung, iPhone 12, Realme

The Pova Neo 5G comes under Rs 20,000 in the country and will rival the phones from brands like Poco, Redmi, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on September 23

Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India

The Pova Neo 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two color options, namely, Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G confirmed to have MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

It will be available for purchase starting September 26 on Amazon and the company’s official website.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications

The smartphone comes with a new design that looks cleaner and more minimal than its predecessor. It sports a punch-hole panel on the front and has a patterned design on the back.

The device has a screen size of 6.8-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. There are thinner bezels on all three sides but at the bottom, it has a noticeable chin. The screen has 500 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and 393 PPI pixel density. Interestingly, it also supports Widevine L1.

Coming to the cameras, it sports a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and an AI sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. There’s a flash module both on the front as well as on the rear for making photos bright in low light. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos and comes with different modes and filters.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which enables the phone’s 5G support. The octa-core chipset is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and has 128GB of eMCP internal storage. It comes with virtual RAM support of 3GB, making the total RAM on the phone up to 7GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 1TB.

The device has Panther Game Engine 2.0 and features Game Space 2.0 for gaming. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Unlike some brands, Tecno is bundling the fast charger inside the box of the phone. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and it boots on Android 12 OS with HiOS 8.6 on top of it.