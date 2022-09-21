comscore Tecno Pova Neo 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC to launch in India on September 23
News

Tecno Pova Neo 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on September 23

Mobiles

Ahead of the launch, a report reveals that Tecno Pova Neo 5G might be priced somewhere between Rs 17,000-Rs 19,000.

Untitled design - 2022-09-21T144451.842

Tecno Mobile India has announced that it will launch its mid-range Tecno Pova Neo 5G smartphone in India on September 23. The company has announced that the upcoming handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo 5G confirmed to have MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Tecno Pova Neo 5G expected specifications

A report by PriceBaba, in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani, revealed that Tecno Pova Neo 5G is likely to come with a dual rear camera setup. The shared renders have revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options. It is expected to come with volume rockers and a power button on the right edge. Also Read - Tecno Pop 6 Pro debuts with dual cameras and Android 12 Go Edition

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is confirmed to come with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset. It will house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

The report suggests that the smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. In terms of storage, the smartphone might offer 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is likely to run on Android 12-based HiOS UI out-of-the-box.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone might come with an 8MP front-facing camera.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G expected price

As per the report, Tecno Pova Neo 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone is expected to come in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue colour variants.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 3:05 PM IST
